Noble House Noble House Jaanvi Faux Wood Accent Table, Natural

Define your living room style with picturesque charm and delightful design. Featuring a soothing French country look, this accent table brings a lovely country touch and a sense of sophistication to your decor. This table showcases a graceful spider leg base and lipped tabletop that are both finished with ornate curves for an elegant atmosphere. From your living room to foyer, this table seamlessly blends together practicality and aesthetics to create an accessory that will last you for years to come.FRENCH COUNTRY: From graceful curves to an iconic distressed wood finish, this accent table offers a French country inspiration for your home. Elegance meets a rustic country touch to bring your interior space together with old-world character.SPIDER LEG DESIGN: This table features a gracefully curved spider leg base, creating a unique and elegant design. Refined with an ornately carved look, this table brings a classy touch to your decor, making it a stunning addition for your home.LIPPED TABLETOP: This table features an octagonal top that is finished with an elegant round table space to match its base. It is completed with an exquisite lipped design for an extra touch of sophistication.FAUX WOOD: This wood alternative is engineered from real wood, heat, pressure, and resin, giving it a low-maintenance yet stunning appearance. Our table uses this material to give the appearance of a beautiful wood look without the high upkeep.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent table is 18.25” W x 18.25” D x 25.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.