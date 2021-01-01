J9 Mini Flip Bluetooth Dialer with Voice Changer Mobile Cell Phone Black

Network Support: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz, Can Work Worldwide. Must use the Sim card Which Supports GSM, Like Metro-PCS, Lycamobile, Speedtalk, Ting GSM, Simple Mobile Or Any Other Carrier That Provide GSM Sim Card. Will NOT Work With AT & T(Since 2018,AT & T Nolonger Supports GSM) And Any CDMA Carriers Like Verizon, Sprint, Boost, PagePlus 13 Kinds of Voices Changer Insert a SIM Card, It Can Be Used As a Independent Cell phone, It Use The Mirco Sim Card. The Smallest Size Flip phone In The World 13 languages: English(default), Franais, Deutsch, Naar Nederland, Portuguese, ,Espagnol, Ting Vit, Italian