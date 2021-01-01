Jacuzzi J4D6042 WLG 1XX 60" x 42" Signature Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets Air Controls Left Drain and Left Front Pump White Tub Whirlpool

From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi J4D6042 WLG 1XX 60" x 42" Signature Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, Left Drain and Left Front Pump 60" x 42" Signature® Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, Left Drain and Left Front PumpJacuzzi® J4D6042 WLG 1XX Features:Constructed of quality, high gloss acrylic, with best-in-class surface finishMade to fit standard installationsWide 3" deck to accommodate a shower railSlip resistant, textured bottom25 degree lumbar slope contoured backrestEnergy efficient, self draining motorColor matched pneumatic on/off and air controlJacuzzi® J4D6042 WLG 1XX Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 60" L x 42" W x 21" HBasin Dimensions: 42" L x 24" WOverflow Height: 16-1/4"Drain Placement: LeftPump Placement: Left FrontNumber of Whirlpool Jets: 6Voltage: 120VAmperage: 15AHertz: 60Installation Type: Drop InTile Flange Included: NoMaterial: AcrylicProduct Weight: 93 lbs. Drop-In White