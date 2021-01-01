J3 2018J3 AchieveJ3V J3 V 3rd GenJ3 StarAmp Prime 3 CaseFlower Embossed Leather Wallet Flip Protective Case Cover with Card Holder and Stand for.

Best Quality Guranteed. !ATTENTION(PLEASE NOTE): Perfect Design for Samsung J3 Achieve / J3 Star / J3 V 2018 / J3 2018 / Amp Prime 3 / J3 Orbit 2018 Released, [NOT for J3 2017 or 2016 Rleased], Please Check the Second picture to confirm. MULTI-FUNCTION: Includes card pockets slots to store your credit cards, ID, business cards, With a hands free view stand kickstand feature, prop up your phone while you watch movies, read ebooks or watch presentations. SLIM AND HIGH QUALITY: Ultra slim folio type case to minimize bulk and weight. Made of high quality colorful PU leather and magnetic clip design protector fit for your phone. PROTECTION: Design make your phone more attractive and provides the maximum protection against scratches and scuffs, Wallet caseincludes slots for credit cards, Id card, one large pocket for bills. SECURE FIT: Easy to use, user friendly design with precision cut-outs allow easy acce