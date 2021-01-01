From jacuzzi

Jacuzzi J2T6036 WLR 1XX Signature 60" Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets Air Controls Tiling Flange and Left Drain and Right Pump White Tub

Description

Jacuzzi J2T6036 WLR 1XX Signature 60" Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, Tiling Flange, and Left Drain and Right Pump 60" x 36" Signature® Drop In Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, Tiling Flange, and Left Drain and Right PumpJacuzzi® J2T6036 WLR 1XX Features:Constructed of quality, high gloss acrylic, with best-in-class surface finishMade to fit standard installationsWide 3" deck to accommodate a shower railSlip resistant, textured bottom25 degree lumbar slope contoured backrestIntegral tile flange for speed and ease in alcove installationsEnergy efficient, self draining motorColor matched pneumatic on/off and air controlJacuzzi® J2T6036 WLR 1XX Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 60" L x 36" W x 19-1/4" HBasin Dimensions: 41" L x 23" WOverflow Height: 15-3/8"Drain Placement: LeftPump Placement: RightNumber of Whirlpool Jets: 6Voltage: 120VAmperage: 15AHertz: 60Installation Type: Drop InTile Flange Included: YesMaterial: AcrylicProduct Weight: 81 lbs. Drop-In White

