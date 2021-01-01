J288 Portable Radio AM FM Battery Operated Radio with Bluetooth Speaker Sleep Timer PowerSaving Display UltraLong Antenna AUX Input USB Disk TF.

Best Quality Guranteed. EXCELLENT RECEPTIONEquipped with 56cm ultra-long antenna which is three times as long as other normal portable AM/FM radios, will greatly enhance signal stability without static, It's digital tuning radio, can auto save 99 AM(522-1620KHZ) stations or 98 FM(87-108MHZ) stations at most, has enough space to store all your stations. NOTE: NO Preset Memory Function 5-IN-1 STEREO RADIO SPEAKER Wear your headphones with built-in 3.5mm jack socket, take your ears to travel around your favourite songs via TF card mode, bluetooth mode, aux input mode, USB flash drive mode, or radio mode, adopts dual 3W magnetic speakers ensuring clear bass audio experience, delivers very immersive surrounding stereo sound, that's be deeper and louder than you'd expect BLUETOOTH & HANDS-FREEWith upgraded 4.0 bluetooth technology, greatly enhance the transmission speed, and re-connect to the paired device automaticly, also b