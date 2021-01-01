From harrison lane
Harrison Lane J2-1370 Single Light 11" Wide Crystal Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Harrison Lane J2-1370 Single Light 11" Wide Crystal Pendant FeaturesConstructed from wrought ironDecorated with Empress Crystal accentsRequires (1) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbChain mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 11"Diameter: 11"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black