Harrison Lane J2-1359 15" Tall 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Silk Shade and Crystal Accents Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Harrison Lane J2-1359 15" Tall 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Silk Shade and Crystal Accents This beautiful chandelier has 3 lights and is decorated and draped with 100% crystal that capture and reflect the light of the candle bulbs. This wonderful chandelier also comes with the large shade as shownFeatures:This item also works with energy efficient bulbs, halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, LED bulbs etc (not included)Beautiful silk shadeRequires 3-40W Candelabra (E12) bulbs (Not Included)Dimmable: NoDimensions:Height: 15" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Product Weight: 11 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts per bulb: 40WWattage: 120WVoltage: 110v Black