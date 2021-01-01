From harrison lane
Harrison Lane J2-1282 4 Light 11" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Harrison Lane J2-1282 4 Light 11" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents From the Garden collection and made from wrought iron, this chandelier portrays a showing of floral display accented with Empress Crystals making it truly one of a kind. Product Features:Clear Swarovski Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsCrafted from ironRequires (4) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbsIncludes 18" of chain and 18" of wireSuitable for dry locationsNot dimmableProduct Dimensions:Height: 15"Width: 11"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Halogen, Incandescent, LEDWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 160Voltage: 120vGallery 4 Points of Confidence:Certificate of Authenticity for GalleryGallery backed warrantyGallery verified and approved diagram and instructionsTech support direct line to Gallery included White