Harrison Lane J2-1232 2 Piece Set - Includes Single 3 Light Drum Chandelier in White and Single 3 Light Drum Chandelier in Black Black Indoor Lighting

Harrison Lane J2-1232 2 Piece Set - Includes Single 3 Light Drum Chandelier in White and Single 3 Light Drum Chandelier in Black This beautiful set of chandeliers with Empress Crystal reflect a time of class and elegance that decorated palaces and manor houses across Europe. The chandeliers come with spectacular hanging crystal accents complemented by a fabric shade.Product Features:Set includes (1) 3 light chandelier in white and (1) 3 light chandelier in blackDrum shaped fabric shade diffuse and soften lightClear Empress Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsRequires (3) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbsChandeliers include 18" of chain and 18" of wireSuitable for dry locationsNot dimmableProduct Dimensions (White):Height: 15"Width: 15"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Product Dimensions (Black):Height: 15"Width: 15"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Halogen, Incandescent, LEDWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 120Voltage: 120vGallery 4 Points of Confidence:Certificate of Authenticity for GalleryGallery backed warrantyGallery verified and approved diagram and instructionsTech support direct line to Gallery included Black