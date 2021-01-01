From harrison lane
Harrison Lane J2-1105 Retro Odeon 18 Light 5 Tier Crystal Waterfall Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Harrison Lane J2-1105 Retro Odeon 18 Light 5 Tier Crystal Waterfall Chandelier This crystalline chandelier represents a time of class and distinction and will instill timeless beauty.Features:18" of chain and wire includedApproved for installation and use in dry locationsRequires (18) candelabra (E12) base bulbs (not included)Square clear crystal shadeDimensions:Height: 29" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 34" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 78 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 18Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 40wTotal Wattage: 720wVoltage: 120v Black