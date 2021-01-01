From harrison lane
Harrison Lane J2-1094 21 Light 3 Tier Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Harrison Lane J2-1094 21 Light 3 Tier Chandelier With unmatched elegance, this exquisite chandelier ignites brilliance in palaces and manor homes throughout Europe. Features:Constructed of iron18" of chain and wire includedApproved for installation and use in dry locationsRequires (21) candelabra (E12) base bulbs (not included)Fluted brown glass shadesDimensions:Height: 72" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 55" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 87 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 21Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 40wTotal Wattage: 840wVoltage: 120v Black