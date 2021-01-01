From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi J1S6032 WLR 1HX 60" x 32" Signature Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets Air Controls RapidHeat Water Heater Tiling Flange
Advertisement
Jacuzzi J1S6032 WLR 1HX 60" x 32" Signature Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, RapidHeat Water Heater, Tiling Flange, Skirt Left Drain, and Right Pump 60" x 32" Signature® Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, RapidHeat™ Water Heater, Tiling Flange, Skirt Left Drain, and Right PumpJacuzzi® J1S6032 WLR 1HX Features:Constructed of quality, high gloss acrylic, with best-in-class surface finishMade to fit standard installationsWide 3" deck to accommodate a shower railSlip resistant, textured bottom25 degree lumbar slope contoured backrestIntegral tile flange for speed and ease in alcove installationsIncludes tub skirt with innovative positive-lock skirt panel attachment with built-in adjustabilitySix directionally and force adjustable whirlpool jetsEnergy efficient, self draining motorColor matched pneumatic on/off and air controlFactory installed RapidHeat™ water heater maintains water temperature for constant bathing comfortJacuzzi® J1S6032 WLR 1HX Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 60" L x 32" W x 20-1/4" HBasin Dimensions: 43" L x 19" WOverflow Height: 15-1/4"Drain Placement: LeftPump Placement: RightNumber of Whirlpool Jets: 6Voltage: 120VAmperage: 15AHertz: 60Installation Type: Three Wall AlcoveTile Flange Included: NoMaterial: AcrylicProduct Weight: 84 lbs. Alcove White