Jacuzzi J1S6030 WRL 1HX Signature 60" Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets Air Controls RapidHeat Water Heater Tiling Flange Skirt
Jacuzzi J1S6030 WRL 1HX Signature 60" Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, RapidHeat Water Heater, Tiling Flange, Skirt, Right Drain, and Left Pump 60" x 30" Signature® Three Wall Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub with 6 Jets, Air Controls, RapidHeat™ Water Heater, Tiling Flange, Skirt, Right Drain, and Left PumpJacuzzi® J1S6030 WRL 1HX Features: Constructed of quality, high gloss acrylic, with best-in-class surface finish Made to fit standard installations Wide 3" deck to accommodate a shower rail Slip resistant, textured bottom 25 degree lumbar slope contoured backrest Integral tile flange for speed and ease in alcove installations Includes tub skirt with innovative positive-lock skirt panel attachment with built-in adjustability Six directionally and force adjustable whirlpool jets Energy efficient, self draining motor Color matched pneumatic on/off and air control Factory installed RapidHeat™ water heater maintains water temperature for constant bathing comfort Jacuzzi® J1S6030 WRL 1HX Specifications: Overall Dimensions: 60" L x 30" W x 20-1/4" H Basin Dimensions: 43" L x 19" W Overflow Height: 15-1/4" Drain Placement: Right Pump Placement: Left Number of Whirlpool Jets: 6 Voltage: 120V Amperage: 15A Hertz: 60 Installation Type: Three Wall Alcove Tile Flange Included: No Material: Acrylic Product Weight: 74 lbs. Alcove Oyster