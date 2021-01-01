Schlage J170-LAS-RH LaSalle Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Right Handed Lever from the J-Series (Formerly Dexter) Aged Bronze Leverset Single Dummy

Schlage J170-LAS-RH LaSalle Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Right Handed Lever from the J-Series (Formerly Dexter) This lever is a dummy trim for one side of the door. Used for a door pull or as matching, non-turning trim. Single Dummy Function: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Features: BHMA Grade 3 Easy Installation Fits Standard Door Prep Lifetime mechanical warranty and 5-year finish warranty Specifications: Handing: Right Additional Functions: J10-LAS: Passage Function J40-LAS: Privacy Function J54-LAS: Keyed Entry Function J170-LAS-LH: Left Handed Single Dummy Function J170-LAS-RH (This Model): Right Handed Single Dummy Function Aged Bronze