J Queen New York Spa Garden View Spa Comforter Set

J Queen New York Garden View Spa Comforter Set. The Garden View 4-piece comforter set offers a fresh farmhouse look with beautiful floral embroidery in neutral colors on top of a plush textured spa blue base fabric. Bordered with layered bands of natural and ivory with a diamond embroidery accent, this collection creates a peaceful retreat feeling. The comforters are generously oversized and overfilled and the matching pillow shams feature a hidden zipper closure. The coordinate textured bedskirt has constructed with tailored split corners 15 inches in-depth and the banded stripe detail is perfect for any bedroom decor. Coordinate garden view accent pillows, shams, and window treatments by J. Queen New York are available separately. 1 Queen 4-piece Comforter Set: 96 in x 92 in, 2 Standard Sham: 96 in x 92 in, 1 Queen Bedskirt: 96 in x 92 in 1 King 4-piece Comforter Set: 96 in x 110 in, 2 King Sham: 96 in x 110 in, 1 King Bedskirt: 96 in x 110 in 1 California King 4-piece Comforter Set: 96 in x 110 in, 2 King Sham: 96 in x 110 in, 1 Cal King Bedskirt: 96 in x 110 in