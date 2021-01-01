From wac lighting
WAC Lighting J-LOOP Suspension Loop for J-Track Systems White Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories Suspension Loops
WAC Lighting J-LOOP Suspension Loop for J-Track Systems FeaturesUsed to power and hang custom 120v pendants, chandeliers, and other light fixtures onto the trackCompatible with J-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturersDie cast aluminum constructionUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 1-3/8"Depth: 1-3/8"Product Weight: 0.21 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J-TrackAccessory Type: Mounting Suspension Loops White