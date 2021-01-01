WAC Lighting J-LED820S Impulse J-Track 8" Tall LED Track Head - 20° Spot Beam Spread and 23 Watts Dark Bronze / 3500K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting J-LED820S Impulse J-Track 8" Tall LED Track Head - 20 Spot Beam Spread and 23 Watts Impulse uses an integrated multi-chip LED. Robustly engineered from solid die-cast aluminum, this thermally efficient Energy Star compliant luminaire offers architectural lighting options including a framing projector and barn door accessories. Spot and flood beam spreads and two color temperatures make this an all-in-one choice for lighting. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications. Available in 14W and 23W options.Features360° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingDie-cast aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lighting20° beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standards (90CRI only)Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 7-7/8"Width: 4-3/8"Depth: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 1.95 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 23Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 23 wattsLumens: 1005, 1260, 1365, 1375, 1390, or 975Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 60000 Dark Bronze / 3500K / 85CRI