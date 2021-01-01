WAC Lighting J-LED810F Impulse J-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 40° Flood Beam Spread and 14.5 Watts Black / 3000K / 80CRI Track Lighting Heads Heads

WAC Lighting J-LED810F Impulse J-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 40 Flood Beam Spread and 14.5 Watts Impulse uses an integrated multi-chip LED. Robustly engineered from solid die-cast aluminum, this thermally efficient luminaire offers architectural lighting options including a framing projector and barn door accessories. Spot and flood beam spreads and two color temperatures make this an all-in-one choice for lighting. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications. Available in 14W and 23W options. Features 360° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aiming Die-cast aluminum construction Integrated LED lighting 40° beam spread Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmer UL and CUL rated for dry locations California Title 24 energy compliant (90CRI only) Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranties Dimensions Height: 7-3/8" Width: 3-3/8" Depth: 3-1/8" Product Weight: 1.95 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: J-Track Accessory Type: Heads Voltage Type: Line Voltage Transformer Wattage: 14.5 Electrical Specifications Wattage: 14.5 watts Lumens: 695, 700, 800, 875, 905, or 950 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000K Color Rendering Index: 80 or 90CRI Average Hours: 60000 Heads Black / 3000K / 80CRI