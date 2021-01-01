WAC Lighting J-LED710S Cartier J-Track 9" Tall LED Track Head with 20° Spot Beam Spread Antique Bronze / 4000K / 80CRI Track Lighting Heads Heads

From wac lighting
WAC Lighting J-LED710S Cartier J-Track 9" Tall LED Track Head with 20 Spot Beam Spread Achieving energy efficiency and meeting current lighting power density requirements without sacrificing upscale styling, the Cartier track luminaire uniquely incorporates old world craftsmanship featuring hand-worked finishes, onyx crystal elements and instrument grade details. Features: Adjusts 360° horizontally and 180° vertically Title 24 compliant in the CRI 90 version Free of heat and UV emissions Die-cast aluminum construction with powder coated finish Dimmable with Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) dimmer ETL and UL rated for dry locations only Made in America 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 9" Width: 4-3/8" Length: 6-1/2" Product Weight: 2.78 lbs Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Bulb Type: LED Bulb Base: Integrated LED Beam Spread: 20° Average Hours: 60000 Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80, 90 Color Temperature: 3000K, 4000K Lumens: 1000, 1035, 765 (See specification sheet for more information) Heads Antique Bronze / 4000K / 80CRI