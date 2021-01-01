WAC Lighting J-LED27F Reflex Pro J-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 40° Flood Beam Spread Black / 3000K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting J-LED27F Reflex Pro J-Track 7" Tall LED Track Head - 40 Flood Beam Spread Utilizing the latest energy efficient LED technology, Reflex is engineered for precise thermal and optical performance. Ideally suited for high-end residential accent lighting and effective displays in retail shops, museums, hotels and restaurants. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications.FeaturesFeatures 360° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical aimingAccepts one additional lens accessory (not included)Free of projected heat, UV, and IR radiationDesigned for commercial or residential useDurable die-cast aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lighting40° beam spreadUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 6-5/8"Width: 5-1/4"Depth: 3-3/8"Product Weight: 2.93 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 27Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 27 wattsLumens: 1105, 1210, 1280, 1350, 1415, 1440, 1510, 1585, 1590, 1690, or 1785Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 100000Watt Replacement: 39 watts Black / 3000K / 85CRI