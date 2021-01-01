From wac lighting
WAC Lighting J-LED20S-27-BN Exterminator LED Energy Star Track Fixture, Brushed Nickel
Die Cast aluminum construction with lockable vertical aiming for precise adjustments. Accepts one lens or accessory For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, j/j2 and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer 355Deg horizontal rotation and 180Deg vertical aiming. Energy Star rated and CEC Title24 Compliant (90CRI version) High powered LED module (no lamp required): color Temp: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4500K, CRI: 85 or 90, rated hours: 60, 000. Standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations, Weight: 1.69 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting