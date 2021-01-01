WAC Lighting J-LED201-30 Summit J-Track 7" Tall 3000K LED Track Head with Field Adjustable Beam Angle White Track Lighting Heads Heads

WAC Lighting J-LED201-30 Summit J-Track 7" Tall 3000K LED Track Head with Field Adjustable Beam Angle Summit series track and rail heads are the perfect replacements for halogen MR16's as they offer lower wattage with superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span, less maintenance, no projected heat, and BeamShift technology in-field changeable beam angle. All Summit series track luminaires are equipped with BeamShift technology, allowing in-field modification of beam angle with no additional tools or accessories simply by changing the location of the lens. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations.FeaturesBeamshift Technology enables in-field change of beam angle between 40° and 20°Accommodates one lens accessory - not includedDie-cast aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmer - see spec sheetUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 3-7/8"Depth: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 1.47 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J-Track, J2-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsLumens: 660Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Heads White