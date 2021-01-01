WAC Lighting J-LED160F Precision LED160 J-Track 6" Tall LED Track Head - 40° Flood Beam Spread White / 4000K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting J-LED160F Precision LED160 J-Track 6" Tall LED Track Head - 40 Flood Beam Spread Precision series track heads are the perfect replacements for halogen MR16's as they offer lower wattage with superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span, and less maintenance. The Precision LED collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design. CE Title 24 Compliant (90CRI Version), the precision compares to a 65W MR16. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications. Features Features 360° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aiming Accepts one additional lens accessory (not included) Free of projected heat, UV, and IR radiation Lockable vertical aiming for precise adjustments Designed for commercial or residential use Durable die-cast aluminum construction Integrated LED lighting 40° beam spread Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an ELV dimmer UL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards (for 90CRI only) Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranties Dimensions Height: 5-9/16" Width: 5-5/16" Depth: 2-1/4" Product Weight: 1.8 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: J-Track Accessory Type: Heads Voltage Type: Line Voltage Transformer Wattage: 14.5 Electrical Specifications Wattage: 14.5 watts Lumens: 975 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000K Color Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRI Average Hours: 70000 Watt Replacement: 65 watts White / 4000K / 85CRI