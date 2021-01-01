From general
J Iphone Se 2020 Case, Iphone 8 Case Luxury Sparkle Translucent Clear Shiny Pearly-Lustre Pattern Soft Silicone Cover Slim Tpu Sturdy Protective.
Advertisement
Sparkly With Pearly-Lustre Pattern On The Case Makes Your Phone Different And Eyes-Catching Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps And Other Daily Damage Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports Material: The Case Is Made From Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) And Imd (In-Mould-Decoration) Technology. Make The Print Vivid And Never Fade