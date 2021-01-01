From wac lighting
WAC Lighting J-3020W-30-BK LED3020 Wall Wash Head in Black for J or J2 Track
Die-cast aluminum construction in a simple form and clean design. Economical performance luminaire with integral LED and driver. Accommodates 1 lens or glare control accessory For use with 120V track. Track fixture is available in H, j/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Energy Star rated and title 24 compliant. LED module installed, no lamp required High powered LED module (no lamp required): Color Temp: 3000K CRI: 90, rated hours: 50, 000 up to 925lm. LED power: 20W, comparable: 75W MR16. ETL & cetl listed for dry locations, Weight: 2.05 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting