WAC Lighting J-2020-930-BR LED2020 Silo X20 Beamshift Head in Brushed Brass for J or J2 Track
Die-cast Silver construction in a simple form and clean design. Economical performance luminaire with integral LED and driver. Accommodates 1 lens or glare control accessory For use with 120V track. Track fixture is available in H, j/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Energy Star rated and title 24 compliant. Continuously adjustable beam angles from 15 degree spot to 50 degree flood High powered LED module (no lamp required): Color Temp: 3000K CRI: 90, rated hours: 50, 000 up to 925lm. LED power: 20W, comparable: 75W MR16. Standards: ETL & cetl listed for dry locations, Weight: 1.13 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting