WAC Lighting J-2010-930-DB LED2010 Silo X10 Head J Track Fixture, Dark Bronze

Die-cast aluminum construction in a simple form and clean design. Economical performance luminaire with integral LED and driver. Accommodates 1 lens or glare control accessory. For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Track head comes equipped with a 35 degree flood beam reflector and an optional interchangeable 25 degree spot reflector. Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an Electronic Low Voltage Dimmer. Energy Star Rated and Title 24 Compliant. LED Power: 10W, Comparable: 65W MR16. High Powered LED module (No Lamp Required): Color Temp: 3000K CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 50,000 up to 790Lm., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting