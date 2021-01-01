From statements by j
Statements by J J-112 Oscar Bar Chair, 46 Inch Tall, Gold, Cream
Advertisement
Measures 20"W x 20"L x 46"H, made of Stainless Steel and Linen Features a midcentury modern chair with stainless steel frame and cream linen seat This comfortable and stylish Oscar Chair is made of durable materials with 28 Inch Seat Height Accessorize your living area with this fun and modern counter chair Statement By J's offers unique and versatile home furniture and decor with a perfect combination of beauty and durability