WAC Lighting J-1035N Exterminator II J-Track 6" Tall LED Track Head - 25° Narrow Beam Spread and 35 Watts Brushed Nickel / 4000K / 85CRI Track

WAC Lighting J-1035N Exterminator II J-Track 6" Tall LED Track Head - 25 Narrow Beam Spread and 35 Watts The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design.FeaturesThe Exterminator II is available in 14W, 22W, 35W, or 52W, designed for H, J, J2, L, and W track (277V available in W-Track)365° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingDesigned for commercial or residential useDie-cast aluminum construction with a removable front cap for easy change of lenses or accessoriesIntegrated LED lighting25° beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional warranty and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-3/8"Width: 5-1/4"Depth: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 2.67 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: J2-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 35Transformer Location: SurfaceElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 35 wattsLumens: 2020, 2176, 2487, 2652, 2773, or 2795Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 100000