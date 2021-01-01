From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Izara 5 x 8 Cream/Gray Indoor Ombre Area Rug Polyester in Off-White | RUG147431
Plush and inviting, the shaggy Izara collection melds modern appeal and a chic neutrality. The Iryna area rug is a wonderful accent of texture and subtle color variation for any space, grounding the room with an ombre design that fades from versatile greige tones to cream. Power loomed of durable and virtually shed-free polyester, this lustrous rug boasts an incredibly soft and indulgent feel.