Izak 6-Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Features:Fixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Antique BronzeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Umber LinenShade Material: Primary Material: MetalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Transformer: No Transformer RequiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalWood Type: Quality Score: 0.65Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Non CompliantSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 28.16Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 22.5Body Width - Side to Side: 28Body Depth - Front to Back: 28Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty: