iWatch Charging Stand Silicone Dock Holder for Apple Watch Series SE65432144424038mmSupports Nightstand ModeAdapters NOT IncludedPink

COMPATIBILITY Compatible with Apple watch Series 5(2019), Series 4, series 3, series 2, series 1,(44mm/42mm/40mm/38mm) PREMIUM SILICONE Made from premium silicone material, enhances the stability and protects your devices away from scratching. EASY TO INSTALL Simply place your Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages. IWATCH CHARGING DOCK Designed to make charging and displaying your Apple Watch as convenient as possible by acting as a nightstand or desk dock stand that keeps your Watch Charger securely in place and keeps your cable tidy. WARM TIPSThe silicone stand work with original iWatch adapters ONLY. Cables, Adapters and devices are NOT included. (30-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee and 12-Month Replacement Warranty)