The shimmering elegance of glass is something to behold as this translucent, green-colored vessel rests upon the vanity for all to admire. As with all our glass vessels, the R5-5001-Ivy is constructed to be bold and beautiful. Only extra-thick, tempered glass is used in its manufacture. High temperatures will not mar it in any way. Good hygiene comes naturally, as glass is non-porous. Staining or retention of odors is unheard of. Clean up is simple. It measures 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in. and is guaranteed to remain functional and engaging for life. The R9-7001-BN is a tall, vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is cylindrical with a brushed nickel finish and matching baseplate. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the rod-style, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. To stabilize this curved basin above the vanity, this brushed nickel sink ring is included. With a simple press to its handsome, brushed nickel dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed. Rene Ivy Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) in Green | R55001IVYR97001BN