Ivy Small Vertical Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Pink - Finish: Matte - (US1061-CGC46-CGSU881-CCS2675-CCSC2763-CECL834--1-CEDV1461-175)

The Brokis IVY Small Vertical Pendant Light from Brokis introduces natural and pleasant beauty to the home with a simple and serene modern piece. Designed by Lucie Koldova in 2019, IVY serves as a model for life-giving beauty and strength. A clean and sleek modular piece, it consists of a special system of components that can be arranged in unique and precise ways, growing with the décor of the house as the style shifts and changes. The essence of the piece consists of a single, stem-like body with a natural branch motif. Several glass spheres mount to it like leaves, each containing a lamp that spreads a welcoming and peaceful layer of light over the space. Shape: Oval. Color: Pink. Finish: Anthracite Grey