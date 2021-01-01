Ivy Small Vertical Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (US1060-CGC39-CGSU881-CCS2675-CCSC2763-CECL835--1-CEDV1461-165)

The Brokis IVY Small Vertical Pendant Light from Brokis introduces natural and pleasant beauty to the home with a simple and serene modern piece. Designed by Lucie Koldova in 2019, IVY serves as a model for life-giving beauty and strength. A clean and sleek modular piece, it consists of a special system of components that can be arranged in unique and precise ways, growing with the dÃ©cor of the house as the style shifts and changes. The essence of the piece consists of a single, stem-like body with a natural branch motif. Several glass spheres mount to it like leaves, each containing a lamp that spreads a welcoming and peaceful layer of light over the space. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Anthracite Grey