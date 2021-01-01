Boss Office Products Ivy League Executive Captain's Reception Waiting Room Chair in Vinyl, Multiple Colors

Bring class and classic tradition to your reception area, office setting, or round your poker table. The sturdy frame is made out of real wood with a rich, mahogany finish, while the seats are covered with a soft vinyl making them durable and maintenance-free. Quality construction and materials to meet the demands of busy waiting rooms, lobbies, conference rooms or executive offices. The Boss Office & Home Traditional Ivy League Captains offers a timeless look with features like hand applied individual brass nail head trim. A regal guest chair fit for reception areas or round your poker table. The Boss Office & Home Traditional Ivy League Captains Chair ensures quality and affordability... you'll be counting your money, "when you're sitting at the table". We are Boss Office & Home because ALL our seating and desking solutions meet or exceed Commercial Office testing standards & because our customers continually tell us they love so many of our finishes, fabrics, and designs for their home too. From large conference rooms to living rooms, Boss products are built to withstand wear, anywhere!