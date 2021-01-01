Canon IVY CLIQ+2 8Megapixel Instant Camera Printer + App - Midnight Navy

Easily shoot, print, edit, and stick photos, with the IVY CLIQ+2 Capture every moment with the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 — an easy to use Instant Camera Printer that is portable so you can take it with you! Instantly shoot and print 2"x3" photos and place them almost anywhere thanks to a peel and stick backing. You can take the perfect selfies with a Large Selfie Mirror and 8 LED Ring Light. Plus, you can connect your mobile device to the Canon Mini Print App1 to print photos from your camera roll and add filters, effects, emojis and more!