Michael Aram Ivy & Oak Bar Tool Set w/ Stand

The Ivy & Oak Collection is inspired by the picturesque hamlet built for Marie Antoinette at the palace of Versailles. The collection reflects the beauty of nature and the love of a country existence - or at least how the royal palace architects romanticized it at the whim of a young queen. The simple shape of each piece is inspired by the bucket Marie Antoinette carried as she pretended to be a milkmaid at her village refuge."I wanted to capture the balance between palace and country life in th