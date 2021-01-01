Libby Langdon Ivory/Spa Cable Knit 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug

Outdoor rugs by Libby Langdon are built to stand the test of time both indoors and out. Hand-hooked of UV-treated polypropylene in a coastal color palette, this rug is perfect for a relaxed outdoor setting or a refreshing indoor atmosphere. This rug is made in China with a 1/2 in. pile height and has no Backing. To clean, vacuum with floor attachment if needed and blot spills immediately. Spot clean stains with mild detergent and white cloth if necessary. If used outdoors, this rug can be hosed off and dried on a flat surface. Color: Ivory/Spa.