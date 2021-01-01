Eclipse Ivory Solid Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 52 in. W x 108 in. L

Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with the Eclipse Liberty Light Filtering Sheer Curtains. Eclipse offers a complete line of functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, and help protect your furniture and skin from harmful UV rays, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful solid sheers offer UV blocking benefits and feature a matte finish. Innovative technology is applied to sheer fibers to create an intrinsic UV filtering property. Each panel measures 52 in. wide in your choice of 63, 84, 95 or 108 in. long. 1.65 in. oil-rubbed bronze grommets are recommended with a 1 in. rod for maximum movement. Color: Ivory.