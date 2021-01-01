From best home fashion

Best Home Fashion Ivory Geometric Grommet Blackout Curtain - 52 in. W x 63 in. L (Set of 2)

$55.99
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Our fun Star Cut Out Blackout Curtains will effortlessly transform your space with a magical touch. By filtering light through their playful cut outs, these curtains create a visually intriguing light pattern that will add personality and charm to your room. Constructed of triple weave fabric, these blackout panels also provided utmost privacy, light control and insulation. Color: Ivory.

