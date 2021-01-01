From elrene
Elrene Ivory Faux Silk Rod Pocket Room Darkening Curtain - 52 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)
The Athena curtains offer an elegant, crushed silk look that adds dramatic flair to any room. Drapery set includes two window panels and a coordinating scarf valance. Luxurious fabric drapes beautifully and allows the perfect amount of natural light in any room. 3 inch rod pocket is recommended with up to a 1.5 inch rod for maximum movement. Sold as a set. 100% polyester. Easy care, machine washable. Color: Ivory.