3' x 3' Ivory and Gray Geometric Trellis Square Area Throw Rug

From the Trellis Frieze Collection, this geometrically patterned rug is inspired by the trellises in vineyards of antiquity. Just like the vines climbing upwards, our eyes are directed towards the lattice in the foreground. The textured background provides depth and contrast. Available in a range of textures and colors, this easy-to-clean rug has a medium pile. Product Features: Color(s): ivory and gray. Machine woven. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Traditional style with geometric pattern. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 3' wide x 3' long. Pile height: 0.33". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton