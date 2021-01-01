Ivisor Xt Screen Protector Protection For Iphone 4 & 4S (Crystal Clear) White

Ivisor Can Be Washed And Reapplied Repeatedly. Patented Technology Ensures Absolute Bubble-Free Installation. Surface Treatment Provides Enhanced Scratch Protection And Smudge Resistance. To Clean The Ivisor, Simply Rinse The Ivisor Under The Faucet With Water, Apply Small Amounts Of Dishwashing Detergent If Necessary. Gently Brush Away Any Debris And Dust Caught On The Screen. Be Sure To Thoroughly Rinse Off The Adhesive Areas On The Backside Border Of The Ivisor. Once Done Rinsing, Place The Ivisor, Adhesive Side Up, Onto A Towel And Let It Air Dry. Make Sure The Ivisor Is Completely Dried Before Reapplying It To Your Iphone 4/4S.