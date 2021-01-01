Kenney Iverson Curtain Rod, Espresso

Step up your style with the Iverson Curtain Rod by Kenney. This 5/8" diameter dark brown painted metal rod has decorative resin finials in espresso finish. The telescoping rod adjusts to fit your window and projects 3 inches from the wall. The Iverson Curtain Rod is recommended for light and medium weight curtains. Great for back tab, pocket and tab top curtains. To create a contemporary look, use with grommet curtains. This versatile curtain rod is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and kitchens. Mounting brackets, hardware and instructions are included. Longer sizes include a center bracket for additional support.