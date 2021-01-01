From valentines love couple slogan gift
Valentines Love Couple Slogan Gift I've fallen for you-Cute Valentine's Day Leaf Autumn Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cute leaf couple with the Slogan, I've fallen for you. Cute gift idea for a couple for Valentine's day. Funny matching style design. Cool for the boyfriend, girlfriend or partner. Valentine's day pun slogan for nature lovers. Cool present for a person you are in love with. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only