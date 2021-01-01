Chic Home Ivah Bar Stool Velvet Upholstered Chrome Tone Base, Silver

The Ivah bar stool lives at the intersection where contemporary design meets comfortable function. Clean architectural lines are created by a sculptural chrome plated 3 legged metal frame while a curved, shelter arm velvet upholstered, vertical channel quilted seat and a footrest bar provide for superior comfort. The Ivah bar stool works great in multiples and sits beautifully in bar, kitchen, dining and lounge areas. Includes ? 1 Ivah Bar Stool Specifications ? Color: Silver ? Width: 25.75? ? Depth: 22.5? ? Height: 39.5? ? Seat Height: 30.25" ? Footrest Height: 13" ? Materials: Velvet Upholstery, Solid metal base Fabric and Design ? Premium quality channel quilted luxe velvet upholstery ? Clean, sleek lines create a look that fits a contemporary or urban setting Features ? Curved back, shelter arm seat and footrest bar ? Luxurious plush multi density cushions to relax in comfort and style ? Built to last with premium fabrics, materials, and expert craftsmanship Care Instructions Spot clean only The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.