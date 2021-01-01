From fresan - construction worker concrete mixer truck
FRESAN - Construction Worker Concrete Mixer Truck It's Not Cement It's Concrete Finisher Funny Construction Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
It's Not Cement It's Concrete Funny concrete finisher graphic that features a red concrete mixer truck and the saying "It's Not Cement It's Concrete". Perfect for any construction worker who likes funny job quotes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only