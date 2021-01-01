From kirkland's
It's Fall Y'all Galvanized Jug Vase
Fill this It's Fall Y'all Galvanized Jug Vase with fall foliage for a perfect autumn centerpiece! You'll love the seasonal charm it brings into your home! Vase measures 15.75H x 7.38 in. in diameter Crafted of metal Jug style Galvanized metal finish Features the phrase "It's fall y'all" with pumpkin and leaf accents For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 248663.